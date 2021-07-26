India-UAE flight suspension extended until August 2

New Delhi:The Abu-Dhabi based Etihad airways on Monday said that suspension of flights from India to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) capital city has been extended till August 2.

In a reply to a query on Twitter, Etihad said, “We’ve just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities.”

India-UAE flights to remain suspended till July 31: Emirates

Emirates has extended its suspension of flights from India to the United Arab Emirates until at least July 31, Dubai based Emirates airline said on Monday.

In a reply to a query on Twitter, Emirates said, “At the moment the suspension of our flights from India is until the 31st of July. This suspension is subject to further review.”

The UAE’s general civil aviation authority (GCAA) had earlier clarified that passenger flights between the Gulf nation and India will remain suspended until further notice, reports the Khaleej Times.

The airline added that UAE nationals, UAE golden visa holders, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols are exempt and can be accepted for travel. “Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later,” said the Etihad.

The Dubai-based airline suspended flights from India since April 24, after the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.