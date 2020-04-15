Is India underreporting coronavirus cases, questions BBC

New Delhi: BBC raised a question over the reporting of the number of coronavirus cases in India.

In a BBC’s video, a doctor can be heard saying that hospitals are not testing patients who are brought dead. The doctor further claimed that underreporting is taking place.

The report further claimed that India’s testing rate is the lowest among the world.

BBC also raised questions over the lockdown in India.

COVID-19 cases in India mounts to 11933

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India mounted to 11,933. Out of total number of cases, 10,197 are active while 1,344 patients have been “cured/discharged/migrated” and 392 people have died.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.