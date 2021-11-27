India vs New Zealand: 1st test cricket match

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th November 2021 8:22 pm IST
India vs New Zealand: 1st test cricket match
Kanpur: Indian players celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls during third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Kanpur: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Kanpur: India’s Ishant Sharma bowls during third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Kanpur: New Zealand batsman Tom Latham plays a shot during third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Kanpur: Indian players celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson during third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Kanpur: Indian bowler Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor with teammates during third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Kanpur: Indian bowler Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls with teammates during third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

