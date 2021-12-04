India vs New Zealand 2nd test in Mumbai

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 4th December 2021 1:41 pm IST
Mumbai: Indian batter Mayank Agarwal plays a shot during the 2nd day of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Mumbai: Indian batter Mayank Agarwal celebrates his 150 runs during the 2nd day of the 2nd test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
