India will defeat COVID-19 once Ram Mandir is built: Yogi Adityanath

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that India will gain victory over the Coronavirus pandemic once the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodha is complete after three years.

He made these comments during a road show in Hyderabad on Saturday. Yogi Adityanath was in the city to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in view of the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, which are scheduled on December 01.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir on August o5 keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases at the time.

“Once the construction of Ram temple is complete, I will invite all Ram devotees to Ayodhya and we will also defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP will then establish Ram Rajya in India,” he said.

Reiterating his 2018 comment to rename Hyderabad to ‘Bhagyanagar’, Adityanath said, “Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said, why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in UP. Then why Hyderabad can’t be renamed as Bhagyanagar.”

Seeking votes for BJP candidates in the GHMC elections, he assured the people that all schemes brought by Prime Minister will be implemented in GHMC.

He was accompanied by BJP Telangana unit chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

During the roadshow, BJP workers and supporters were seen chanting ‘Aya Aya Owaisi ka Baap aya’ and slogans against Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.