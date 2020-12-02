India win toss, opt to bat in third and final ODI against Australia

NehaPublished: 2nd December 2020 2:20 pm IST
Virat Kohli
Screengrab: ANI

Canberra: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and opted to bat in the third and final ODI against Australia here on Wednesday.

India made four changes from the previous matches with Thangarasu Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal. This is Natarajan’s international debut.

Australia made three changes with Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar coming in for injured David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. For Green also, this is his international debut.

India have already lost the series after their 66-run and 51-run defeats in the first two matches.

READ:  Waited for seven long years: Sreesanth set to return to action

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaPublished: 2nd December 2020 2:20 pm IST
Back to top button