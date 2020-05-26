India witnesses worst locust attack in 26 yrs – Know about pest

New Delhi: Locust attack triggered panic in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other States in India. National Capital, Delhi is on alert due to the attack.

This season, the locusts have changed their attack strategy. They are flying at great height against their basic nature to fly in the low lying areas.

The current outbreak is the worst in 26 years.

Locust attack in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan for the first time, drones and planes will be used to fight the attack.

On Monday morning, the residents of Jaipur woke up to a sudden attack by a swarm of locusts which invaded many parts of the city. The attack was not limited to one colony but was seen in many areas of the city which left the residents surprised.

Officials said that it is for the first time that locusts have invaded residential areas of the city in the summer months.

Locust attack in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier, millions of locusts were seen on trees and in Rana Heda village near Panbihar in Ujjain District.

Locusts have reached the villages of Barkheda Gurjar, Arnia Borana, Sakrani Jagir, Dhaokkheda, Kuchadoud in Jeeran Tehsil. To chase them, the farmers lit a hearth and made voices.

Jhansi battles locust attack

After destroying crops in Rajasthan, a large swarm of locusts has now reached Jhansi, a city in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, several areas of the city were under locust attack.

The Locust Warning Organization (LWO) of the Union ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare has warned of another attack in May-June this year.

Notably, the first locust attack of this year was reported from Ganganagar, a district in north Rajasthan bordering Pakistan, on May 11.

Locust attack in Maharashtra

It is reported that the migratory pests have invaded eastern Maharashtra. Around five villages have come under locust attack.

What is Locust?

It is a migratory pest that can fly up to 150 km per day. It is known for destroying crops in the agricultural fields. The quantity of food it can eat daily is equivalent to its weight.

As they reproduce fast, their numbers increase by 12 times within three months.

It may be mentioned that they form swarms to migrate from one place to other.

Earlier, the breeding centres of locusts were African nations and hence they used to take time to reach India. However, now with the Pak-Afghan border becoming their breeding centre, they are entering Rajasthan from Pakistan.

Source: With inputs from IANS/ANI

