Indian accused of rape in Dubai

Dubai: An Indian salesman has been accused of raping a woman inside her home in Dubai, threaten her with a knife and stealing 200 dirhams under the influence of alcohol, it was reported.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 39-year-old Indian woman went to drop her son to the school bus pick-up point outside her building in the Naif area of Dubai in February, reports Gulf News.

She returned to her apartment when the 23-year-old defendant approached her, put a knife to her throat and asked her to enter the apartment.

He is also accused of filming the incident with his mobile phone.

The Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant, who is currently in custody, with rape, robbery and illegally consuming alcohol.

Source: IANS