Indian Air Force ‘Sarang’ to perform at Wings India

Hyderabad: The Sarang helicopter display team of Indian Air Force will be performing twice daily at 11.30 am and 4 pm at Wings India-2020, an International exhibition of Civil Aviation at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad from 12 to 15 March 2020. It is the Endeavour of the Team to live up to the Unit motto “Inspire through Excellence” and motivate the youth of the nation to join the Indian Air Force.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team has evolved from the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Evaluation Flight, which was formed at Bengaluru in 2003, to evaluate the indigenous helicopter ‘Dhruvʼ, prior to its induction into operational service. True to its name the ALH has been a guiding beacon, standing out like the pole star in the Indian Aviation sector.







The Aircraft designed and conceived by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Dhruv is an all-weather, multi-mission capable helicopter. Notably, it features rigid, hinge-less rotors making it highly maneuverable and highly suited for military roles. The evaluation paved way for the formation of an aerobatic display team with an aim to showcase the professionalism of the Indian Air Force and the milestones achieved by the Indian Aviation Industry.

