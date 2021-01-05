Indian-American Republican sworn in as Ohio state Senator

Washington, Jan 5 : Indian-American Republican Niraj Antani, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, has been sworn in as a Senator, the media reported.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Antani, who served as a state Representative since January 2015, said: “Truly honoured to have been officially sworn-in as state Senator today. As I became the first Indian-American State Senator in Ohio history today, I vow to work hard every day so each Ohio can achieve their American Dream.

“So grateful to be able to represent the community in which I was born and raised. To all my voters, supporters, and team: thank you.”

Antani, 29, defeated Democrat Mark Fogel in the November 2020 election.

The 6th Senate District includes southern, eastern, and northern Montgomery County, which has an Indian-American population of more than 87,000, the American Bazaar said in a report.

Antani was first elected to the Ohio statehouse in 2014, from the 42nd District. At 23, he was the youngest member of the House.

He was the first Indian-American Republican to serve in the Ohio House and second to get elected from the community to the statehouse.

The Senator, who was born and raised in the Miami Township, graduated from Miamisburg High School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University

In Ohio, a State Senator has a four-year term.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.