Indian Americans Forum conducted webinar with Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Indian Americans forum held a zoom conference call with Mr Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Ex Member of Parliament on the topic of Telangana current affairs and upcoming issues in Hyderabad and GHMC Elections.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Speaking on this occasion highlighted several issues confronting Telangana in Irrigation Projects ,being an engineer by profession, he shrewdly pointed out major flaws in the irrigation projects taken up the T.S government and criticised the huge spending and nexus of contractors in the name of redesign of the projects and strongly condemned the TRS govt which seems to delay purposely the projects so that it becomes life line for continuum of their remaining in power .He stressed upon the vital subjects pertaining to the health, and TRS govt failure to control COVID crisis. He also touched upon the subject of clean water, sanitation, hygiene, maintenance of public toilets and criticism on open defecation.

Emphasising the need of dissent which is healthy for democracy he criticised present government to not allow healthy opposition and mentioned that there is a crucial need for a tough opposition to counter the current autocratic attitude of the ruling party.He emphasised on the ‘E-dharna’ platform and asked the viewers to support the drive.

He criticised central government and the manner in which it brought about farm bill which is going to cause more harm to farmers community .Speaking on our education system he expressed dismay at the system which segregates the children based on their socio-economic status.

He suggested the government to follow the initiative led by Mr.Salman Khan, who runs Khan’s Academy in order to transform the present education system.

He also commented that there’s no national leader to represent the Muslim community. Q&A led by panelist Zoya Mahveen and Makhdoom Ali Khan .Zoya Mahveen brought to light the issues of need of good hygiene practices ,providing basic health and clean water ,Government school infrastructure while Makhdoom Ali khan emphasise the need to bring about awareness in the community about basic education ,health etc .

Before, concluding the session Dr.Jameel on behalf of the IAF group appealed to Telangana CM to bring IAS/IPS officers committee to look into private management hospitals as promised in assembly ,provide healthy dissent and give space to opposition for constructive ideas and appealed to election commission to look into technology like face recognition app to negate rigging by not compromising religious sentiments with female officers screening and appropriate social distance methods in conducting elections during Covid crisis

The program was well received and was attended on many social media platforms .