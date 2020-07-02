Indian Army Brigadier dies of COVID-19 in Kolkata

By Qayam Published: July 02, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
covid-19-coronavirus

Kolkata: An Indian Army Brigadier posted at the Eastern Command headquarters died of Covid-19 on Thursday in Kolkata.

Brigadier Bikash Sanyal was posted at the Fort William and was detected with Covid-19.

He was admitted to the Army’s Command Hospital at Alipur, sources at the Eastern Command said.

Sources said his wife and daughter have also tested Covid-19 positive and are now undergoing treatment.

Officials are now trying to find out who all came in contact with Sanyal and his family during the past few days.

Source: PTI
