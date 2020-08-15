Indian Army personnel celebrate Independence Day in J&K’s Gurez sector

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 15th August 2020 6:19 pm IST
Indian Army personnel celebrate Independence Day in J&K's Gurez sector

Bandipora: Indian Army personnel celebrated 74th Independence Day in Gurez Sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The Indian Army released a video which showed Army personnel hoisting the national flag, saluting it and singing the national anthem on a hilltop.
Celebrations for the 74th Independence day were downsized across the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Indians on the occasion on Saturday.

“Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!” PM Modi tweeted.

Later, he hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

Source: ANI
READ:  Video of Congress leader helping man goes viral
Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close