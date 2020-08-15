Indian Army personnel celebrate Independence Day in J&K’s Gurez sector

Bandipora: Indian Army personnel celebrated 74th Independence Day in Gurez Sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The Indian Army released a video which showed Army personnel hoisting the national flag, saluting it and singing the national anthem on a hilltop.

Celebrations for the 74th Independence day were downsized across the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Indians on the occasion on Saturday.

“Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!” PM Modi tweeted.

Later, he hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

Source: ANI