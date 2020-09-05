Indian Army rescues 3 Chinese nationals who lost their way in Sikkim

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 5th September 2020 3:48 pm IST
Indian Army rescues three Chinese nationals who lost their way in North Sikkim

North Sikkim: Indian Army rescued three Chinese nationals who lost their way in North Sikkim’s plateau area at 17,500 ft altitude on Thursday.

According to the Army, they were provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes.

“Realising danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens which included two men and one woman in sub-zero temperatures, the soldiers of Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions,” read a release by the Army.

The Indian troops also gave them appropriate guidance to reach their destination after which they moved back.

The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance, Army said.

Source: ANI
