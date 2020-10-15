Indian Army restores damaged grave of decorated Pak officer in J&K

MansoorUpdated: 16th October 2020 2:23 am IST
Source:Twitter/Chinar Corps

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Thursday said it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in the Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on the grave which read, ‘In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in a counter-attack by 9 Sikh‘.

In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972,” Chinar Corps posted on its Twitter handle.

“A fallen soldier, irrespective of the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honor in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is #IndianArmy for the world,” the Army added.

Source: PTI

