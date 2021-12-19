Indian chef wins Rs 2 cr lottery in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based Indian chef has won the grand prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,06,34,490) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Friday, December 17.

The winner of the draw Rafeek Mohammed Ahammed bagged the mega prize after his ticket number 135561 was picked in the lucky draw.

Rafeek Mohammed Ahammed hails from Kozhikode in the Indian state of Kerala, works as a chef with a UAE family in Dubai.

“I have loans back in India. I borrowed money for my sister’s wedding. Now I will repay it. Plus charity is always on my mind. This time, I will contribute a bigger share to charity,” Gulf News quoted reporting Rafeek.

Earlier on December 1, Big Ticket announced that it would be winning a millionaire every week for the first time in December. Harun Sheikh was the first millionaire. Rafeek is the second of six millionaires named this month.

Rafeek and Harun will still stand a chance to win the mega Dirham 25 million (Rs 51,58,62,250) grand prize, Dirham 2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3.

All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only. The tickets will not be entered into every weekly millionaire draw.