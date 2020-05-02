Indian Coast Guard joins the nation to thank COVID-19 warriors

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) stands in solidarity with efforts of the Government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)proactively by undertaking additional community interaction programmes about the precautions to be adopted to educate mariners, especially fishermen community, ports and other agencies.

The ICG units have also been assisting the local administration in the distribution of rations/food to the poor and migrant labourers in their respective areas. In addition, ICG has been at the forefront of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) initiative to appreciate the efforts of COVID-19 Warriors.

The ICG is also actively taking part in the ‘India Thanks COVID-19 Warriors’ initiative by illuminating ships and showering petals at hospitals treating Corona patients. Ships will appreciate the efforts of the COVID-19 Warriors by illuminating the ships on May 03, 2020, at 25 locations covering the entire coastline of the country including the remote sites and far-flung island territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands. In addition, ICG helicopters will also shower petals on COVID-19 hospitals at five locations.

A total of 46 ICG ships and around 10 helicopters will take part in the initiative. The locations where the ICG ships and aircraft will take part are:

Porbandar, Okha, Ratnagiri, Dahanu, Murud, Goa, New Mangalore, Kavratti, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari, Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Nizamapatnam, Puducherry, Kakinada, Paradip, Gopalpur/Puri, SagarIsland, Port Blair, Diglipur, Mayabuundur, Hutbay, Campbell Bay, Helicopter

Daman Mumbai Goa Chennai Port Blair

The ICG ships and aircraft continue to maintain strict vigil at sea and remain committed to ensuring safe and secure seas around the Indian subcontinent. It is also maintaining 24×7 electronic surveillance of our coasts through Coastal Surveillance Radar Network.

