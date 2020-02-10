Indian Crew under quarantine sends ‘SOS’ appeals Modi Ji to help

A+ A-

Kolkata: The Indian Crew members and passengers of luxury Cruiseliner on-board that is under quarantine off a port in Japan for the past five days have appealed the Nation’s PM to help them.

According to sources, the captain of the ship Diamond Express announced today that 66 people have been tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The ship holds more than 3700 passengers and 160 Indian crew members who are facing two weeks quarantine.

North Bengal Chef identified as Binay Kumar Sarkar had earlier gone on social media to appeal to the Indian government for help.

In the video recorded from the ship, Mr Sarkar has sought help from the Indian government, appealing BJP ruled central government and the United Nations to segregate the Indians on board.

“None of them have been checked (for coronavirus),” he said in Hindi, indicating five of his Indians colleagues standing with him.

“Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What’s the point if something happens (to us)…I want to tell the government of India, Modi-ji, please segregate us and bring us back home safely,” he said.

The Diamond Express had sailed from Japan’s Yokohama on January 20 with a passenger got off at Hong Kong on January 25.

It was after the passenger was found positive for the coronavirus on February 2, the ship members were alerted.

There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off Japan’s coast on last Monday.

According to reports, only a fraction of 3700 people were tested for the infection with 130 of passengers on board active.

Passengers on the ship have been asked to stay inside their cabins to prevent new infections and expressed confusion and frustration. The World Health Organization (WHO) called on Tokyo to provide sufficient support, including mental care, for the passengers and patients.

The crew members had sent SOS message to the government authorities, also pointing out that all passengers of another cruiseliner called World Dream, which was quarantined around the same time as Diamond Princess, were allowed to leave their ship on Sunday.

The coronavirus has infected more than 40,000 people in multiple countries and killed over 900, mostly in mainland China.