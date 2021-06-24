Indian delegation made ‘quiet visit’ to Qatar to meet Taliban: Qatar govt official

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Published: 24th June 2021 5:43 pm IST
Indian delegation made 'quiet visit' to Qatar to meet Taliban: Qatar govt official
Photo: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members in a previous settlement meeting.

New Delhi: An Indian delegation made a quiet visit to Qatar to engage in talks with the Taliban, a senior Qatari official confirmed this week. This is one of the first official confirmations that the Indian government engaged with the Taliban directly.

Though there is no confirmation from the Indian side so far, Qatar’s special envoy for counterterrorism and mediation of conflict resolution Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani made this revelation in a webinar. He said that the Taliban is seen as a “key component” in any future government in Afghanistan by India.

“I understand that there has been a quiet visit by Indian officials from India to speak with the Taliban. Why? Because not everyone believes that Taliban will dominate and take over, but because the Taliban is a key component of future Afghanistan. So, I see the reason for having a dialogue or talks and reaching out to all parties in Afghanistan,” Al Qahtani stated.

MS Education Academy

Further, noting that Afghanistan “should not become a place for a proxy among any countries”, he said it was in the interest of both India and Pakistan to have a more stable Afghanistan.

“This is a golden opportunity for all of them to get back to talks. Nobody including Qatar is going to recognise any group that is going to take a country by force,” Qahtani added.

Al Qahtani’s comment weeks after MEA S Jaishankar stopped over in Doha to meet with the Qatari leadership twice in the last two weeks. Earlier this month, Hindustan Times reported a “huge shift” in India’s policy by attempting to conduct outreach with the Taliban.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button