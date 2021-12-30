Indian equities marginally up in early trade

New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded range bound with positive bias on Thursday morning.

At 10 a.m., Sensex traded at 57,882 points, up 0.1 per cent from its previous close of 57,806 points. It opened at 57,755 points.

Similarly, Nifty traded at 17,228 points, up 0.1 per cent from the previous close of 17,213 points. It opened at 17,220 points.

P&G, Wipro, Biocon, Bajaj Holdings, and Cadila Healthcare were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

On the contrary, GAIL (India), Bajaj Auto, Adani Transmission, HDFC Asset Management Co shares were the top losers during the period.