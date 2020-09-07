Indian expat artist commits suicide in Oman

Muscat, Sep 7 : A 50-year-old Indian expat artist allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Muscat, the Royal Oman Police said.

Ujji Krishnan, the graphic designer and signboard artist, was found dead hanging from a ceiling at his apartment on Saturday.

“The Ruwi Police Station received a report at 4 p.m. on Saturday about an Indian expat found hanging with a white rope tied around his neck at his apartment on the Honda Road in Ruwi,” Gulf News reported on Monday citing a police officer as saying.

Further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the suicide.

“The incident was reported by his friend, who called him several times, but he did not answer his repeated calls,” the police officer added.

Krishnan was a well-known member of the Indian cultural community in Oman.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.