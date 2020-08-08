Indian expat stuck in UAE, wife appeals for his repatriation

Sruthi Vibhavari

Jagityal: The wife of an Indian expat who is stranded in United Arab Emirates (UAE) illegally sought the help of the Indian Consulate in Dubai for his repatriation to India. Mulkala Satyam from Dharmapuri Mandal of Jagityal district is stuck in Dubai after he was made to cross the Oman-UAE land border illegally by a contractor.

Satyam, who is an irregular migrant for the past four years, is rendered him jobless due to the COVID-19 induced crisis. Mrs. Jyoti submitted a petition to the Jagityal Collector on Friday (August 7), with the assistance of Pravasi Mithra Labour, to rescue and repatriate Satyam who is facing difficulty.

Jyoti mentioned in her petition that her husband was sent to Muscat as a construction worker for a company called Al Turki, by an agent in July 2016. Soon after, in August 2016, an Oman-based contractor made him to illegally cross the Oman-UAE land border. Since then, he was working as an irregular migrant in Dubai. She requested in her petition to issue her husband a Temporary passport or Out Pass by verifying his Old Passport and Aadhar Card proofs.

Swadesh Parkipandla, the President of Pravasi Mithra Labour Union said that there are hundreds of cross-border Indian emigrants like Satyam, from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He said there are also many women domestic workers languishing in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman who came from Oman illegally.

The UAE Government declared a short term amnesty given the pandemic which will end on August 18. The amnesty includes all illegal residents and visitors who wish to exit the UAE. Swadesh said that the Government of India to negotiate with all Gulf nations regarding safe repatriation of irregular and regular migrants.