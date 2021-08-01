Indian Idol 12: Aditya to perform with father Udit Narayan at finale?

Mumbai: The famous singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 is nearing its finale and has been the talk of the town for a while now.

The finale that is set to happen on August 15, has been creating a lot of buzz for various reasons like the winner, performances, special guests and many more!

But, what really is coming as a surprise now is the show’s favourite Aditya Narayan might actually steal the show by performing live with his father, star singer Udit Narayan.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aditya will be singing his father’s hits like ‘Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna’, ‘Papa Kehte Hain’, ‘Jadoo Teri Nazar’ and ‘Pehla Nasha’ while Udit will sing his son’s hits like ‘Tattad Tattad’, ‘Ishqiya Dishqiyan’.

Confirming this, Aditya said, “Well, the finale has a lot of performances. But for me my favourite performance for the Finale is my father and I doing an act together. We are planning a role reversal where he sings my song and I sing his. All our top 15 contestants are performing. It’s being shot on our Mumbai set. We are shooting it over the course of a week to accommodate all acts. The finale result announcement will be live.”

As we are just a few days away from the grand finale of Indian Idol season 12, the wait to know the name of winner is getting difficult. The race to lift the trophy is between top 6 Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro. The historic grand finale will air from 12 O’clock in the noon till 12 O’clock in the night on August 15.