Indian Idol 12 finale: Mohd Danish feels he is the WINNER!

Mumbai: Mohd Danish is one of the finest and strongest contenders on Indian Idol 12. Despite a lot of criticism and trolls, he never fails to make everyone go speechless with his prolific singing talent. The budding singer has been garnering a lot of limelight and fans are also rooting for him to win the trophy. He has garnered a lot of accolades from the judges too.

Ahead of the grand finale of Indian Idol 12, which is set to take place on August 15, Danish feels that he is already the winner of the show. He also said that all his dreams are coming true. For the unversed, he has also bagged a song with Himesh Reshammiya who is also the judge of the reality show.

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Danish said, “I have won public’s hearts, their love, appreciation. What more do I need to be a winner?”

He further spoke about his upcoming concert which is going to take place in London and said that it is his biggest dream that will come true.

Indian Idol 12 finale is set to air on this Independence Day. The longest-running season of the show is about to close its curtains on August 15, 2021. While the audience has been waiting to see the winner of the season, the new concept of a 12-hour long finale has surely added more excitement among them. The top 6 who are in the race to grab the trophy are — Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble.