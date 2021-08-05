Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep, Arunita bag first music video on popular demand

Mumbai: The Indian Idol 12 contestants have been garnering all the love and attention while the grand finale is just a few days away. The finalists are everywhere and the audience cannot wait to see who wins the show.

Their popularity is on a constant rise and many opportunities have already started to come their way. Treating the any fans of the show, music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya has now released a studio video of the popular and much loved Indian Idol singers, Pawandeep and Arunita for the song ‘Tere Bagairr’.

The song’s official video featured Parth and Ishita Chauhan and surpassed the 20 million views milestone with 6 million audio streams in record time. The track was so well accepted by the audience that they requested the superhit machine to release a video of the talented singers, and Himesh graciously complied. The video is shot in the studio along with Pawandeep and Arunita and it will give you goosebumps time and again.

The makers of Indian Idol 12 are doing every possible thing to increase the level of excitement among the audience. With ‘great grand finale’ around the corner, viewers’ wait to know the winner of the 12th season is getting difficult. Currently, the show has got its top 6 contestants–Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, and Shanmukha Priya.

Going by the social media trends, netizens have already got their top 2– Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Fans are in full support of both the participants and are making sure that they win the crown.