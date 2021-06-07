Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya gets brutally trolled again for ‘ruining iconic songs’

Mumbai: Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 celebrated 50 years of the Bollywood icon, Zeenat Aman in the last weekend episode. As a tribute to the OG Dum Maaro Dum girl, all the contestants will be seen singing some of her famous songs making her nostalgic in the upcoming weekend episode.

Shanmukha Priya sang Zeenat’s track Chura Liya Hai from Yaadon Ki Baarat. The iconic song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman. But it seems like the fans aren’t happy with her performance.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment and anger. Several people alleged that she is ruining old songs and questioned the judges for appreciating her. See what fans tweeted:

#IndianIdol2021 Please eliminate #ShanmukhaPriya from the show, she make the song to the worst.

Best shows we have seen but with #ShanMukhPriya & #danish it's very worst to watch the show. Even if we love it! — Sanjay Karampuri (@KarampuriSanjay) June 6, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya once again ruined the evergreen Chura Liya Hai

Why can't contestants like her and Danish understand that some songs are the best the way they'd been made.. Sometimes improvisation isn't required #IndianIdol2021 — V. 💫 (@TuliVimmi) June 6, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 #ShanmukhaPriya please try original melodious songs so atleast judges can judge you on that. Everytime ruining the originality of great songs hurts. Atleast for me, Youdling in every song is not singing. Don't know, how can judges be so biased for her. — Aditya Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@Adi_Srivastav) June 7, 2021

Singers after watching their songs getting ruined by #ShanmukhaPriya pic.twitter.com/6KvLz5O5Ot — श्रद्धा | Shraddha 🇮🇳 (@immortalsoulin) June 6, 2021

This is not the first time that fans took to Twitter slamming Shanmukha’s performance. Earlier as well, angry fans demanded Shanmukha Priya’s eviction from the show and calling her as ‘loudspeaker and her performance ‘pathetic.’

During the episode, host Aditya Narayan was seen saying to Zeenat that Shanmukha Priya is very young, hence when netizens trolled her and demanded her eviction on social media, she took it by heart and even cried.

To this, Zeenat Aman asked her not to think about it much and ignore the criticism.