Indian Idol 12: Shanmukha Priya gets brutally trolled again for ‘ruining iconic songs’

Mumbai: Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 celebrated 50 years of the Bollywood icon, Zeenat Aman in the last weekend episode. As a tribute to the OG Dum Maaro Dum girl, all the contestants will be seen singing some of her famous songs making her nostalgic in the upcoming weekend episode.
Shanmukha Priya sang Zeenat’s track Chura Liya Hai from Yaadon Ki Baarat. The iconic song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman. But it seems like the fans aren’t happy with her performance.
Netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment and anger. Several people alleged that she is ruining old songs and questioned the judges for appreciating her. See what fans tweeted:
This is not the first time that fans took to Twitter slamming Shanmukha’s performance. Earlier as well, angry fans demanded Shanmukha Priya’s eviction from the show and calling her as ‘loudspeaker and her performance ‘pathetic.’
During the episode, host Aditya Narayan was seen saying to Zeenat that Shanmukha Priya is very young, hence when netizens trolled her and demanded her eviction on social media, she took it by heart and even cried.
To this, Zeenat Aman asked her not to think about it much and ignore the criticism.