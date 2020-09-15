Indian national returns home after serving jail term in Pakistan

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 15th September 2020 7:50 pm IST
Prisoner holding bars

Lahore: An Indian national has been handed over to the Border Security Force at the Wagah border, two years after he completed his jail term on crossing into Pakistan “inadvertently”, officials said on Tuesday.

Anil Chamaru, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was handed over to the BSF by the Rangers at the Wagah border on Monday upon receiving his papers from the Indian High Commission, the officials said.

Chamaru had crossed into Pakistan “inadvertently” from Ganda Singh Border, Kasur (some 60 kms from Lahore) in March 2015, they said.

He was sentenced for two years by a local court for illegal border crossing, they said, adding that he had to languish for another two years in jail because of a legal lacuna.

Source: PTI
