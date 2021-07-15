Indian national wins $1 million in Dubai duty free raffle draw

Abu Dhabi: A 36-year old Indian man has won one million US Dollars on Wednesday in the millennium millionaire raffle at the Dubai Duty Free held in Concourse B at Dubai International Airport.

Ganesh Shinde, an Indian national from Thane, became the winner of 1 million US Dollars with ticket number 0207 in the millennium millionaire series 363.

Ganesh is currently on vacation while waiting for his deployment in Brazil where he works.

“This is such a great opportunity. I’m very happy and thankful to Dubai Duty Free,” he told Khaleej Times.

Shinde is the 181st Indian to have won $1 million since the start of the millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the largest number of millennium millionaire ticket buyers in Dubai Duty Free.

Justin French, a 52-year-old Australian national based in Dubai, became the winner of Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 (Silicon Silver) car with ticket number 0222 in Finest Surprise Series 1778, which he purchased online on July 2.

Rohit Mote, a 30-year-old Nepalese based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red) motorbike with ticket number 0575 in Finest Surprise Series 461, which he purchased online on July 1.