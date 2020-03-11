Indian Panorama Film Festival at MANUU from Today

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University and Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), Ministry of Information & Broad Casting, GoI is organizing “Indian Panorama Film Festival”.

Renowned film personality and National award-winning director, Mr. Aijaz Khan will grace the inaugural ceremony on 12 March at 3 pm in Preview theatre of IMC MANUU.“Hamid’ a masterpiece by Mr. Aijaz khan will be inaugural film to be screened followed by discussion.

According to Mr. Rizwan Ahamd, Director, IMC the festival will continue till the April 4. With the concept of presenting cinema for education as a strong medium, different film festivals including Indian Panorama Film Festival were organized last year by MANUU Cinema Club Cinematheque and it was a great learning experience for students and faculty, said Mr. Rizwan.

As per schedule Malayalam film “Bhayanakam”, Hindi film ‘Bhor” and Telugu film “Mahanati” will be screened on March 14 and on March 21st films “72 Hoorain” (Hindi), “Makkana”(Malayalam), “Padmaavat” (Hindi) will be screened.

Bengali film “Uma”, Malayalam film “Oolu” and Hindi film “Badhaai Ho” to be screened on March 28 whereas Hindi films “Andhadhun”, “The Surgical Strike” and “October” will be screened on April 4. Prof. Ayub Khan, Vice-Chancellor I/c is the patron whereas the programme is guided by Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar I/c, coordinated by Mr. Mohammed Mujahid Ali, Producer Grade I and supervised by Director, IMC.For details about screenings visit website www.imcmanuu.com

SIASAT NEWS