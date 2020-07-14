Indian Railways develops post COVID coach

Hyderabad: Indian Railways is taking numerous steps and measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus infection. Sustaining the ruthless fight against COVID-19, the Indian Railways production Unit’s Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, has developed a Post COVID Coach to fight the virus.

This Post-COVID Coach has design improvements in the coach like handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails, latches, plasma air purification and titanium di-oxide coating for corona-free passenger journey.

Features of the Post Covid Coach:

1. Handsfree amenities: The post-Covid Coach has handsfree amenities like a foot operated water tap and soap dispenser, foot operated lavatory door (outside), foot operated flush valve, foot operated latches in the lavatory door, foot operated water tap outside the washbasin, soap dispenser and forearm operated handle on compartment door.

2. Copper-coated handrails & latches: The coach is equipped with copper-coated handrails and latches because copper degrades the virus within few hours. Copper has anti-microbial properties. When the virus lands on copper, the ion blasts a pathogen and destroys the DNA and RNA inside the virus.

3. Plasma air purification: It has a provision of plasma air equipment in AC duct. This plasma air equipment will sterilize the air and surfaces inside the AC coach using ionised air to make the coach resistant to Covid-19 and particulate. This provision will also improve the ion concentration from 100 ions/cm3 to more than 6000 ions/cm.

4. Titanium Di-oxide coating: The Nano structured Titanium Dioxide Coating functions as photoactive material. This is an eco-friendly water-based coating that kills viruses, bacteria, mould, and fungal growth. It most importantly enhances indoor air quality and it is non-toxic and approved by the food testing laboratory of the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

TiO2 is considered to be a safe substance and is harmless to humans. This Titanium Di – oxide coating applied on washbasins, lavatory, seats as well as berths, snack table, glass window, floor and virtually every surface that comes in human contact. Effective life of this coating is 12 months.