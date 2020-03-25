Indian stranded at Dubai airport as he fell asleep

DUBAI: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat was now stranded at the Dubai airport after he fell asleep while waiting for his flight back home, a media report said.

Arun Singh, 37, originally from Pune, who works at a bank here, had passed immigration and security and was due to board the 4 a.m. Emirates flight to Ahmedabad on March 22, when he fell asleep in the waiting area and missed the final boarding call by a few minutes, the Gulf News report said on Monday.

The UAE has since suspended flights and has also refused entry to residency visa holders as a preventive against the spread of the novel coronavirus which has infected 198 people and killed two others in the country.

An honest mistake

He was not allowed to re-enter in the UAE because residency visa has also been suspended, the report said.

“It was an honest mistake,” Singh told Gulf News. “I just fell asleep as I’m so stressed. I’m getting a divorce so I was flying back to India to file it.

“Initially I was allowed back into the arrivals immigration hall but then they said entry was only for GCC( Gulf Cooperation Council) nationals. I explained to them that I had fallen asleep and that it was an accident.

“I’ve rung the Indian consulate but they don’t have any information, in fact they are asking me for updates and information that I don’t have.

“I can shower and the shops are open so I can buy food and I will need to buy some clothes because my luggage is not with me. Things are available, but they say after Wednesday everything will close in the airport, so I don’t know what will happen then.”

A spokesperson from the Indian Consulate told Gulf News, “Of Arun Singh we are not aware, but apart from that there are 22 people right now stranded at Dubai Airport and we are fully aware of their plight. The case has been taken up with UAE authorities to find a solution for these passengers.

“The consulate has provided ex gratia financial relief to meet their expenses at the airport and we are in constant touch with them.”

Source: With inputs from IANS

