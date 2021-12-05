Indian wedding planner wins Range Rover in Dubai Duty Free

Abu Dhabi: A 35-year-old Indian wedding planner won a Range Rover Sport HSE dynamic 5.0 car in the Dubai duty-free surprise draw held at Dubai World Central on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Rana Sajnani, became the owner of the Portofino Blue luxury car in the Finest Surprise Series 1788 with ticket 0784, which he purchased online on Saturday, November 2, 2021.

Rana works as a wedding planner in Dubai. He is also a regular Dubai Duty-Free draw participant for around four years now. Sajnani bought 20 tickets for Series 1788 as a birthday gift to himself.

There was added excitement at The Emirates Dubai Sevens this weekend when we announced the result of our Finest Surprise Draw series 1788! Congratulations to our lucky winner.#DubaiDutyFree#FinestSurprise#MillenniumMillionaire#FullofSurprises pic.twitter.com/AwsNO60HWB — Dubai Duty Free (@DubaiDutyFree) December 5, 2021

“It’s a great opportunity to win the Dubai Duty Free promotion. I’m very happy and excited to receive my new car. I will continue buying tickets and hope to win more. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” Rana told Gulf News.

The Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw was conducted by Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice President for Purchasing together with Jono, a Dubai 92 presenter.