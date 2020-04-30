Indians seeking repatriation from Saudi Arabia may fill this form

Riyadh: Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has started collecting details of Indian nationals who are seeking repatriation.

On the official twitter account, it is clearly stated that the purpose of the form is only to collect data and no decision has been taken yet regarding the resumption of flights to India.

Separate form for each family member

A separate form (click here) should be filled up for each member of the family.

Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia who seek repatriation to India may kindly fill the form in the following link: https://t.co/K5Hbmr4cFP



It may be mentioned that in the form apart from basic information, details such as passport number, the validity of the passport, type of stay in Saudi Arabia, the reason for repatriation, etc., will be sought.

Impact of lockdown

It may be mentioned that due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, many Indians are stuck in Saudi Arabia. Some of them had visited on visit visas, umrah visas, etc.

