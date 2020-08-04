Indians with visit visas can’t travel to UAE yet: Envoy

Abu Dhabi: Indian citizens were still now allowed to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on visit visas until there is clarification on the travel protocol, Indian Ambassador Pavan Kapoor.

“At this point, it is not clear whether the UAE is allowing people to come on visit visas or not. We are awaiting clarity on that. Also, the government of India is yet to decide whether to allow people to travel on visit visas,” he told Khaleej Times on Monday.

The envoy confirmed that airlines are not carrying passengers with visit visa as of now.

Khaleej Times had reported that Dubai has started issuing visit visas to more countries, including India, starting July 29.

Though there was no official announcement, travel agents and Amer centre confirmed that restrictions on a number of nationalities have been lifted while issuing visit visas.

However, it was not clear how the visit visa holders would travel to the UAE as commercial flight operations are still suspended in India.

UAE-bound Vande Bharat mission flights operated by Air India and Air India Express are only flying people with valid UAE residence visa.

Kapoor said the embassy is inundated with queries related to visiting visas.

“‘We have a visit visa and why are you holding us back?’ is what people are asking us. We do not want people landing up here on visit visas and have problems. So we have asked for clarifications and we will decide accordingly,” said the ambassador.

Kapoor said jobseekers should “hold on” until things get clearer.

“If you have a confirmed job, then no problem. But our main concern is that people will travel to the UAE to seek jobs and end up in distress. If someone is coming on a visit visa to meet a family member, then it is okay. But if you are travelling for jobs, we need to ask whether it is the right time to do so.”

Travel agents told Khaleej Times that all the visit visa applications, including that for Indian nationals, they submitted to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs are getting approved.

