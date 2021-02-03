India’s 2020 domestic air pax traffic plunges over 55%: IATA

New Delhi, Feb 3 : The Covid-19 pandemic heavily dented India’s aviation sector with its domestic air passenger traffic plunging by 55.6 per cent in 2020 on a year-on-year basis.

As per the data furnished by International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday, the fall in India’s domestic air passenger volume — measured in revenue passenger kilometres — was the third highest amongst major aviation markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

In the period under consideration, India’s domestic passenger traffic decline was preceded by that of Australia at 69.5 per cent and the US’s at 59.6 per cent.

The country’s domestic available passenger capacity — measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs) — fell by 48 per cent on a YoY basis.

India’s domestic air passenger volume plunged in March 2020 due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown and the scare around the spread of Covid-19.

It was on May 25 that gradual re-opening of the domestic operations was allowed.

At present, no foreign flights are allowed, however, operations under ‘air bubble’, evacuation and cargo are going on.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.