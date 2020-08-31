India’s April-July fiscal deficit at 103.1% of budgetary target

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 6:02 pm IST
New Delhi, Aug 31 : India’s budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-July 2020-21 period stood at Rs 8.21 lakh crore, or 103.1 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).

The 2020-21 deficit — the difference between revenue and expenditure — has been pegged at Rs 7.96 lakh crore, as compared to the revised deficit of Rs 7.66 lakh crore for the last fiscal.

As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data released on Monday, the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 77.8 per cent of that year’s target.

The Central government’s total expenditure stood at Rs 10.5 lakh crore (34.7 per cent of BE) while total receipts were Rs 2.32 lakh crore (10.4 per cent of BE).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

