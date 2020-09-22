India’s COVID-19 count at 55,62,664, death toll at 88,935

New Delhi: With a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths, India’s COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakh on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases

The total case tally stands at 55,62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases and 44,97,868 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

With 1,053 deaths the toll due to the disease stands at 88,935 in the country.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said that India has reported the highest rate of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, which has crossed 80 per cent mark.

COVID-19 situation

Addressing the Health Ministry press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said, “We get swayed by the narrative that India has over 50 lakh cases, but we forget that nearly 45 lakh people have already recovered. India has the highest recoveries, 44.9 lakh in the world. India contributes 17.7 per cent share in the total COVID-19 cases (globally). However, in terms of recovered cases, India shares 19.5 per cent of the total recovered cases (globally).”

Worst-affected State

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country as it reported 18,390 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 12,42,770.

The total cases include 2,72,410 active cases, 9,36,554 discharged cases, and 33,407 deaths. The recovery rate in the state is 75.36 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.69 per cent.

Karnataka is the second-most affected by the disease currently with 6,974 new COVID-19 cases, 9,073 discharges and 83 deaths on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 5,33,850 including 93,153 active cases, 4,32,450 discharges and 8,228 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,553 new coronavirus cases, 10,555 recoveries and 51 deaths, taking total cases to 6,39,302 including 5,62,376 recoveries, 5,461 deaths and 71,465 active cases in the state.

A total of 3,816 new COVID-19 cases (out of 59,013 tests), 3,097 recoveries and 37 deaths were reported today in Delhi, taking total cases to 2,53,075 including 2,16,401 recoveries and 5,051 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 31,623.

Tests

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,53,25,779 samples have been tested across the country up to September 21 for COVID-19. Out of these, 9,33,185 samples were tested yesterday.

A total of 874 new COVID-19 cases and 1,107 recovered cases were reported in Uttarakhand today. The total positive cases in the state now at 42,651 including 11,831 active cases, 30,107 recovered cases and 512 deaths till date.

Manipur reported 270 new COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries and 1 death, taking total cases to 9,280 till date, including 6,887 recoveries, 60 deaths and 2,333 active cases so far.

Gujarat Health Department informed that 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, 1,321 discharged cases and16 deaths were reported in the state.

Positive cases tally rose to 1,26,169 till date, including 16,402 active cases, 1,06,412 cured/discharged and 3,355 deaths.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,235 new COVID-19 cases and 1,619 recoveries today, taking the total tally in the union territory to 66,261, including 43,734 recoveries and 1,042 deaths while active cases stand at 21,485.

As many as 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 2,892 recoveries and 29 deaths were reported in Haryana, taking total cases to 1,14,870 including 93,776 recoveries, 1,206 deaths and 19,888 active cases.

West Bengal reported 3,182 new COVID-19 cases, 3,047 discharges and 62 deaths today. The total cases in the state rose to 2,31,484, including 2,02,030 discharges and 4,483 deaths while active cases stand at 24,971, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Punjab reported 1,498 new COVID-19 cases, 1,718 recoveries and 66 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,01,341 including 77,127 discharges, 2,926 deaths and 21,288 active cases.

Similarly, Chandigarh reports 266 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 10,546 including 2,622 active cases, 127 deaths and 7,794 cured cases.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,337 new COVID-19 cases, 5,406 discharges and 76 deaths today, taking total number of positive cases to 5,52,674 till date, including 4,97,377 discharged cases, 46,350 active cases and 8,947 deaths.

Kerala reported 4,125 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday, taking active cases to 40,382 and death toll to 572, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Rajasthan Health Department informed that the state has reported 1,912 new COVID-19 cases, 1,528 recoveries and 15 deaths today, taking active cases to 18,614, recoveries to 98,812 and death toll to 1,367.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry said that as the requirement for oxygen support is one of the key treatment procedures for COVID-19 patients, the government has made all efforts to ensure the availability of oxygen supply in various states and districts across India.

Source: ANI