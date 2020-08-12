India’s COVID-19 count surpasses 23 lakh-mark

New Delhi: India reported a spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national count over the 23 lakh-mark, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Recovery rate

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (MoHFW) further informed that India registered a record highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 in the last 24 hours, with the recovery rate for COVID-19 at 70.38 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,29,639 of which there are 6,43,948 active cases and 16,39,600 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Case Fatality Rate

A total of 834 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll of the country to 46,091. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 1.98 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,33,439 samples, the highest so far were tested for COVID-19 on August 11.

As per MoHFW, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 5,48,313 cases which include 1,47,513 active cases and 13,408 recoveries. The state recorded 12,712 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while the death toll stands at 18,650, said the state health department.

Second worst-affected state

The second worst-affected state, Tamil Nadu, reported 5,871 new COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 3,14,520 that include 52,929 active cases, 2,56,313 patients discharged and 5,278 deaths, informed the state health department on Wednesday.

Delhi reports 1,113 new COVID-19 cases, 1,021 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 14 deaths on Wednesday. The total positive cases now stand at 1,48,504 that includes 1,33,405 recovered/discharged/migrated, 10,946 active cases and 4153 deaths, said the Delhi Government.

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,597 new COVID-19 positive cases, 6,676 recoveries and 93 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,54,146, including 90,425 active cases, 1,61,425 recovered and 2,296 deaths, as per the state health department’s bulletin.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 7,883 new COVID-19 cases, 7,034 recoveries and 113 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,96,494, including 80,343 active cases, 1,12,633 recovered cases and 3,510 deaths till date. A total of 2,802 cases were reported in Bengaluru today, said the state health department.

Himachal Pradesh reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and 48 recovered cases reported in the state till 5 pm on Wednesday, pushing the total cases in the state to 3,579, including 1,214, active cases, 2,321 recoveries and 16 deaths till date.

One thousand, eight hundred and seventy-six new COVID-19 cases, 1,785 recoveries and nine deaths were reported in Odisha today. The total number of cases now at 50,672 including 15,509 active cases, 34,805 recoveries and 305 deaths, said the State Health Department on Wednesday.

As many as 481 new COVID-19 cases, 138 recoveries and five deaths reported in Puducherry today, taking the total number of cases to 6,381 cases, including 2,616 active cases, 3,669 recovered cases and 96 deaths, the Government of Puducherry said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that 1,212 more COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in the state. Of these new cases, 1,068 contracted the infection through local transmission, he said.

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths till 10.30 am, the State Health Department said.

“595 new COVID19 positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. The total number of cases now at 55,482 including 14,103 active cases, 37,917 discharged cases and 821 deaths,” it said.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 482 new COVID-19 cases (106 in Jammu & 376 in Kashmir), 544 recoveries and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 26,413 till date, including 7,392 active cases, 18,523 recovered cases and 498 deaths, stated the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Source: ANI