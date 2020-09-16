India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 50-lakh mark

By Sameer Updated: 16th September 2020 12:07 pm IST
coronavirus

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 50 lakh, just 11 days after it crossed 40 lakh with 90,123 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries surged to 39,42,360 on Wednesday pushing the recovery rate to 78.53 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Coronavirus cases

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 50,20,359, while the death toll climbed to 82,066 with a record 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India’s COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

Fatality rate

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection further dropped at 1.63 per cent.

There are 9,95,933 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.84 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,94,29,115 samples have been tested up to September 15 with 11,16,842 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Source: PTI
