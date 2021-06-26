India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 31 crores

New Delhi: India’s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 31 crore as 61.19 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

In a significant achievement, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 31 crores on Friday. A total of 31,50,45,926 vaccine doses have been administered through 42,00,839 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Saturday. A total of 61,19,169 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of vaccination throughout the country.

India has reported 48,698 new cases in the last 24 hours.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s active caseload stands at 5,95,565 on Saturday. Active cases have dropped below 6 lakhs after 86 days, and daily recoveries outnumber daily new cases for 44th consecutive day.

A net decline of 17,303 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.97 per cent of the country’s total positive Cases.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,91,93,085 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 64,818 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.72 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.