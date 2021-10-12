India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 96 crore doses

By ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 13th October 2021 12:54 am IST
Pregnant women must take both doses of vaccine, urges govt
Representative Image Photo: Mufid Majnun/ Unsplash

New Delhi: India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached the milestone of 96 crore doses, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
More than 46 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 PM on Tuesday.
“India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 96 Crore landmark milestone (96,38,92,045) today. More than 46 lakh (46,23,892) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today,” reads the release.

As per the press statement from the Ministry, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase after the compilation of the final report by tonight.
Today, 23,51,783 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 22,72,109 people were given the second dose.
Till date, a total of 68,90,87,900 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 27,48,04,145 people have been administered the second dose.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button