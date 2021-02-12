India’s Dec industrial production grows by 1%

New Delhi, Feb 12 : India’s industrial activity accelerated in December with a rise of 1 per cent in factory output on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Friday.

As per the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), the factory output grew by 1 per cent in December 2020 from a contraction of (-) 2.09 per cent in November and rose to 0.4 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Among major segments, manufacturing production grew by 1.6 per cent from (-) 0.3 per cent reported for the corresponding month of 2019.

Similarly, electricity generation grew by 5.1 per cent from (-) 0.1 per cent during December 2019.

However, mining output de-grew by (-) 4.8 per cent on a YoY basis from 5.7 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year.

