India’s Feb merchandise exports rise but marginally

New Delhi: India’s February merchandise exports rose marginally to remain on the growth trajectory, official data showed on Monday.

Accordingly, the country’s merchandise exports during the month under review rose to $27.93 billion from $27.45 billion in January and $27.74 billion in February 2020.

“Exports in February 2021 were $27.93 billion, as compared to $27.74 billion in February 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 0.67 per cent,” a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said.

“Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in February 2021 were $22.52 billion, as compared to $21.28 billion in February 2020, registering a positive growth of 5.84 per cent.”

