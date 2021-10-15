India’s forex reserves rise by over $2 bn

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 15th October 2021 8:17 pm IST
India's forex reserves rise by over $2 bn
US Dollar (Representative Image)

Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.039 billion during the week ended October 8.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) forex reserves rose to $639.516 billion from $637.477 billion reported for the week ended October 1.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country’s reserve position with the IMF.

MS Education Academy

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $1.550 billion to $577.001 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country’s gold reserves rose by $464 million to $38.022 billion.

However, SDR value fell by $28 million to $19.268 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF also fell by $3 million to $5.225 billion.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button