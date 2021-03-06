India’s glorious unbeaten home run of 13 Test series wins

Ahmedabad, March 6 : India on Saturday registered their 13th consecutive Test series win at home as they thrashed England 3-1 in the four-Test series here. India’s winning streak began with a 4-0 mauling of Australia in 2013.

In this eight-year span, India have beaten eight countries, excluding Pakistan. Against Australia and England, India have registered two wins each since 2013.

India’s last home defeat came in 2012-13 against England who shocked the hosts 2-1. But India avenged that defeated with a 4-0 thrashing in the five-match series in 2016-17.

The 13 home series wins also comprise two one-off Test matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Australia is the second in the list of teams with most consecutive home series victories. They won 10 consecutive home series on two occasions – first from 1994 to 2001 and then from 2004 to 2008.

New Zealand, who will play India in the World Test Championship final in June, have an unbeaten streak of eight consecutive series wins at home. Their fine run started in 2017.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.