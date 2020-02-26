menu
26 Feb 2020, Wed
India’s image at stake: KTR

Posted by Sameer Published: February 26, 2020, 7:40 am IST
India’s image at stake: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that violence in Delhi is painful reminder of how hypersensitive and vulnerable India is.

“The violence in national capital is a painful reminder to all of us Indians how hypersensitive & vulnerable a nation we are,” tweeted Rama Rao, who is also a senior minister in the cabinet of his father, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

World is watching us: KTR

“Image of India & lives at stake and the world is watching us. Let’s sort out the difference in opinions with civility befitting the world’s largest democracy,” he added.

