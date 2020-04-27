India’s Jhulan calls Pak’s Sana ‘ambassador of women’s cricket’

New Delhi: After former Pakistan women’s skipper Sana Mir announced her retirement from international cricket, ending a 15 year long illustrious career, many showered honours.

ICC, fans across the world and others congratulated her for ‘excellent career’.

A wonderful ambassador for the sport, Sana Mir has been a role model for young women around the world.



📹 WATCH pic.twitter.com/Cmr7Kplbrj — ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2020

Jhulan’s tweet

Former captain of India women’s cricket team, Jhulan Goswami also congratulated her. She tweeted, “Congratulations #SanaMir on a wonderful career. It was always a pleasure playing against you. A true ambassador of women’s cricket across the globe and someone who inspired a generation of cricketers to take up the sport. Wishing you good luck on your next innings”.

Congratulations #SanaMir on a wonderful career. It was always a pleasure playing against you. A true ambassador of women's cricket across the globe and someone who inspired a generation of cricketers to take up the sport. Wishing you good luck on your next innings. 🙏🏽 @mir_sana05 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 25, 2020

Sana Mir’s response

Replying to the tweet, Sana Mir wrote, “Many thanks Jhulan, it means a great deal coming from a Legend like you”.

Many thanks Jhulan 💕 it means a great deal coming from a Legend like you https://t.co/zvGbqX810z — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) April 25, 2020

These tweets between the two cricketers prove that they respect each other.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.