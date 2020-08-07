India’s journey to 20 lakh COVID cases: Tally doubled in 20 days

New Delhi: Number of coronavirus cases in India has roughly doubled in the past 20 days. On 17th July, India’s coronavirus tally has crossed 10 lakh and on Thursday, it crossed 20-lakh mark.

India is the third-worst hit country behind Brazil, which has more than 29 lakh cases and the US with close to 50 lakh cases.

India’s journey

India’s journey to 20 lakh took 190 days since the emergence of the first case on January 30. On June 26, the country had logged 5 lakh coronavirus cases, which then doubled by July 17 and took only three weeks to add 10 lakh more.

Following is the journey of India’s COVID-19 tally

Coronavirus cases Number of days taken From one to 1 lakh 108 From 1 lakh to 2 lakh 15 From 2 lakh to 4 lakh 18 From 4 lakh to 8 lakh 22 From 8 lakh to 10 lakh 6 From 10 lakh to 20 lakh 20

According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 20,27,074 total cases. As many as 886 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 41,585.

India now has 13,78,105 people who have been discharged and 6,07,384 are still active fighting the virus. The recovery rate is 67.62 per cent, with 49,769 people recovering in the last 24 hours.

States

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest number of cases and have over a lakh cases. With over 4.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit till now.

Tamil Nadu has 2,79,144 lakh cases and 4,461 deaths; followed by 1,96,789 cases and 1,681 deaths in Andhra Pradesh; 1,51,449 cases and 2,804 in Karnataka; 1,41,531 cases and 4,059 deaths in Delhi and 1,08,974 cases and 1,918 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh.

Global COVID cases

The global number of coronavirus cases has doubled in 41 days. On 26th June, global coronavirus tally was around 95 lakh. It climbed to 1.9 crores on 6th August.

Source: With inputs from IANS