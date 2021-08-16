India’s right wing will ‘speak’ for Afghan women, but stay silent at home

Hyderabad: The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan which saw its President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country has left the entire world concerned in the wake of the humanitarian crisis unfolding there.

With the Taliban set to rule over the war-torn nation, Afghan women are fearing curtailing of their basic civil liberties and their treatment as ‘’second class citizens‘’ subject to various repressive practices.

People world over, including Indians, have been pouring in messages of solidarity with the Afghanis, especially women.

However, in India, members of the Hindu right wing, who too are expressing concern over the situation of women in Afghanistan, have come under fire with netizens calling out their misogyny and double standards.

On various occasions, members affiliated with the right wing in India have hit headlines for targeting women and even give rape threats.

On micro blogging site Twitter, netizens pointed out the hypocrisy of these right wingers members of Hindu right wing for staying numb and encouraging various atrocities committed on minorities by Hindu hardliners.

The netizens were appalled by this ‘’selective outrage‘’ and questioned their pin drop silence when Muslim women were auctioned in an online app as recently in the month of July.

The users questioned their stand on the entire Sulli Deals controversy.

In the month of July, It was reported that photos of Indian Muslim women were found in an app called ‘Sulli deals’ for ‘’auctioning‘’ by Hindu men.

The issue came into light when number of Muslim women found their pictures auctioned on the internet. It included a number of vocal Muslim activists , journalists , researchers and other working professionals.

“Sulli“ is a derogatory term used to describe Muslim women.

Netizens hit back at the right wing gang for not standing up for their minorities back home when they were sexualised and were bid on the web.

Here are some of the reactions:

Charity starts at home. When Indian muslims girls are sold online though Sulli deals and did not same compassion about Afghan girl, there is every chance those girls show you the hippocracy…I mean not you those Woke poeple if you are not the one. — Faisal (@olikkathody) August 16, 2021

Women like @ShefVaidya from the #hinduecosystem cry about rights of women from Afghanistan, but will crib when #Sulli deals are advertised and Dalit girls are raped and killed. Height of hypocrisy. Wake up and introspect. https://t.co/HyOf1YmIv1 — Kamru Choudhury (@Kamru_Choudhury) August 16, 2021

People who were silent on the auction of muslim women on "Sulli deals” and the genocidal slogans are now worried for Afghan women.



Now, this is the time for these people to introspect and find out if there is any difference between them and Taliban.#Afghanistan — Zeeshan Qureshi (@Zeeshan00094) August 15, 2021