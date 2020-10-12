India’s sequential retail price inflation spikes in Sept

News Desk 1Published: 12th October 2020 6:32 pm IST
New Delhi, Oct 12 : India’s sequential retail price inflation spiked in September to 7.34 per cent from 6.69 per cent in August, official data showed on Monday.

The data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that India’s consumer food price index during the month under review rose to 10.68 per cent against 9.05 per cent reported for August 2020.

The CFPI readings measure changes in retail prices of food products.

